Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Commercial Metals worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

