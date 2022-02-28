Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

CBD traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,615. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.87. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.