Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
CBD traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,615. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.87. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.