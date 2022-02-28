Comparing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) & Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 4 8 0 2.54 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $168.85, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Hagerty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.10% 14.07% 4.02% Hagerty N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Hagerty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $8.21 billion 4.05 $906.80 million $4.41 36.12 Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Hagerty on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverage and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

About Hagerty (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

