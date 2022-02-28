Comparing Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cepton and Allison Transmission’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.40 billion 1.62 $442.00 million $4.12 9.64

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cepton and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allison Transmission 4 4 0 0 1.50

Cepton currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.92%. Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41% Allison Transmission 18.40% 62.32% 9.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Cepton on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton (Get Rating)

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

