Comparing DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DigiPath and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiPath -21.68% N/A -33.14% AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

This is a summary of recent ratings for DigiPath and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

DigiPath has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigiPath and AgileThought’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigiPath $2.50 million 0.74 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

AgileThought has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigiPath.

Summary

AgileThought beats DigiPath on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigiPath (Get Rating)

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

