Comparing New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get New Gold alerts:

This table compares New Gold and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.58 -$79.30 million $0.20 8.65 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

TMC the metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Gold.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 18.63% 7.69% 2.86% TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for New Gold and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

New Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.31%. TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.76%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than New Gold.

Volatility & Risk

New Gold has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Gold beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc. is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.