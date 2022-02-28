Comparing North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Rating) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares North American Palladium and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Palladium and Battle North Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for North American Palladium and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A Battle North Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Battle North Gold has a consensus price target of $2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Battle North Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Palladium Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Battle North Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

