Comparing Orbital Energy Group (OEG) and Its Rivals

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ: OEG – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Orbital Energy Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $38.41 million -$27.45 million -1.39 Orbital Energy Group Competitors $3.73 billion $184.86 million 3.48

Orbital Energy Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Energy Group. Orbital Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Energy Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbital Energy Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orbital Energy Group Competitors 74 329 446 20 2.47

Orbital Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 788.89%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Orbital Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Orbital Energy Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -64.44% -59.90% -27.58% Orbital Energy Group Competitors -182.88% -90.72% -2.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orbital Energy Group rivals beat Orbital Energy Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Orbital Energy Group (Get Rating)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana. The Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services segment provides personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing and automotive industries. The Other segment represents the remaining activities that are not included as part of the other reportable segments and represent corporate activity. The company was founded on April 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

