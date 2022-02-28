Conflux Network (CFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,322.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.72 or 0.06755615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00262456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.57 or 0.00774577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00070134 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.26 or 0.00397610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00204164 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

