Conifer (CNFR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CNFR opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Conifer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.
