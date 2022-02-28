Conifer (CNFR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNFR opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Conifer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating ) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.