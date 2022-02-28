Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) CFO Jeffrey P. Fritz Sells 1,285 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $14,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CPSS opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

