Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) CFO Jeffrey P. Fritz Sells 1,285 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $14,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CPSS opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.