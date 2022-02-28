Contrasting Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Danske Bank A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $41.17 million 1.91 $9.98 million $3.63 7.96 Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 2.24 $2.06 billion $1.15 7.64

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emclaire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emclaire Financial and Danske Bank A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Danske Bank A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Emclaire Financial pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Emclaire Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 24.46% 11.36% 0.93% Danske Bank A/S 30.26% 7.33% 0.32%

Risk and Volatility

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats Danske Bank A/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential mortgages, and Home equity loans and lines of credit. The Residential mortgages segment provides loans to consumers utilized for the purchase, refinance or construction of a residence. The Home equity loans and lines of credit segment provides credit facilities extended to homeowners who wish to utilize the equity in their property in order to borrow funds for almost any consumer purpose. Emclaire Financial was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, PA.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels.

