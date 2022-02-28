Cornichon Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $710.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.20 or 0.06731582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,124.67 or 1.00130214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00050001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,458,018 coins and its circulating supply is 15,216,170 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

