Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. 108,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
The firm has a market cap of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.
Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)
