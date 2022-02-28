Covalon Technologies (COV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.61 million for the quarter.

Covalon Technologies stock opened at C$2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2.70. Covalon Technologies has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.36.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has five proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device; aquaguard moisture barrier technology, an impermeable moisture barrier that allows the clinician or patient to cover wounds, dressings, and intravenous sites to keep them dry; and covaguard antimicrobial sanitizing technology that incorporates Benzalkonium Chloride into a lipid delivery system to surfaces and skin to kill viruses and bacteria.

