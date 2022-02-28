Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($61.36) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.54 ($76.75).

Shares of Covestro stock traded up €0.73 ($0.83) during trading on Monday, hitting €48.09 ($54.65). The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covestro has a 12 month low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($71.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

