Cowen Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $325.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.80.

NYSE AMT opened at $233.66 on Friday. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.83 and a 200-day moving average of $270.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

