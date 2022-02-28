Cowen Cuts Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $67.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.