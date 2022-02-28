Cowen Cuts Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $67.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.