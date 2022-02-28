Cowen Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.46.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $222.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,471.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

