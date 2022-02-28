Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $287.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.63. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $267.08 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

