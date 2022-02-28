Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL opened at $163.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

