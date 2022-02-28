Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for about 1.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

CCK stock opened at $122.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

