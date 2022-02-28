Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $33,927,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 229,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 188.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,984,000 after acquiring an additional 184,768 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $99.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.59 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

