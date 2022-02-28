Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRARY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.59) to €14.70 ($16.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €15.00 ($17.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.05.

CRARY stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.80. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

