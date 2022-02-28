Credit Suisse AG Buys 744 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Replimune Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 81,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REPL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

