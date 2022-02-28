Credit Suisse AG Purchases 6,677 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $29.22 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

