Credit Suisse Group Trims Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Target Price to $95.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

KALU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $97.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $87.91 and a 12 month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.71). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,812,000 after buying an additional 89,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after buying an additional 139,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after buying an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

