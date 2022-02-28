Credit Suisse Group Trims Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Target Price to $95.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.
KALU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
NASDAQ:KALU opened at $97.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $87.91 and a 12 month high of $141.07.
In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,812,000 after buying an additional 89,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after buying an additional 139,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after buying an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
