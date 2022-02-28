Credit Suisse Group Trims TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Target Price to $73.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

