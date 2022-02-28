Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 821 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 144.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.24 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

