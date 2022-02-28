Cribstone Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,726 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up 2.0% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDQ opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

