Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $285.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $247.33 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.