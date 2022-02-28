Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of FREL opened at $31.17 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

