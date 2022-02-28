Critical Analysis: Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) & Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hitachi Construction Machinery and Suzuki Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 1 0 0 2.00 Suzuki Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and Suzuki Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi Construction Machinery $7.67 billion 0.68 $97.20 million $4.58 10.57 Suzuki Motor $29.98 billion 0.66 $1.38 billion $14.79 10.82

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Hitachi Construction Machinery. Hitachi Construction Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suzuki Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi Construction Machinery 5.47% 9.09% 4.24% Suzuki Motor 5.38% 8.69% 4.43%

Volatility & Risk

Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hitachi Construction Machinery pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suzuki Motor pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Hitachi Construction Machinery on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine. The Solution segment covers the manufacture and sale of parts not included in the construction machinery business, and service sales. The company was founded in January 30,1955 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles. The Automobiles segment manufactures and sells mini, sub-compact, and standard-sized vehicles. The Special Machines segment includes special and industrial machines such as outboard motors, snowmobile engines, electro-senior vehicles; and houses. The company was founded by Michio Suzuki in October 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

