Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Acquires $740,664.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Crocs by 532.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Crocs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Crocs by 1,615.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

