Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

CRON opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 209.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after buying an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.