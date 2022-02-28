Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,453 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.57% of Cryoport worth $48,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cryoport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cryoport by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

CYRX stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

