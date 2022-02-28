Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of CYRX opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

