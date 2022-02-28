CRYPTO20 (C20) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,444.00

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $120.17 million and approximately $17,444.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00007902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,998,139 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

