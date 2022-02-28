Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 83,562 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,562 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ProPetro worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProPetro by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of PUMP opened at $11.93 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

