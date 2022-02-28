Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Conduent worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,816,000 after acquiring an additional 101,003 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 26.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 701,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 71,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

