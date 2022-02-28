Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,076 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Constellium worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. Constellium’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

