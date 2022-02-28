Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 23,405 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 593,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 139.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $58.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

