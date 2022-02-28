Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Culp posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CULP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. 56,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Culp has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.