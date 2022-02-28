Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.60

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.60 and last traded at $143.60, with a volume of 4282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.33.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,198. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 54,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.