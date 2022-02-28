CUTcoin (CUT) Market Capitalization Hits $14.55 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $14.55 million and approximately $155.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00201868 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00024452 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00347671 BTC.

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 160,177,580 coins and its circulating supply is 156,177,580 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

