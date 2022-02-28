CyberMiles Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $663,997.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,510.05 or 0.99250338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00071642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00263142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00024280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

