Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cytokinetics worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK opened at $35.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 193.77% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

