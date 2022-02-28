DA Davidson Lowers TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $3.50

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $3.85 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in TrueCar by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 658,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 210,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

