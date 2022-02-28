DA Davidson Lowers TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $3.50

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $3.85 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.
Shares of TRUE opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.22.
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
