DA Davidson Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $165.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $355.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wayfair by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,798 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in Wayfair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,344 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

