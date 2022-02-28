Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 232,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,111,000 after acquiring an additional 156,004 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.08 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.59 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

